The infection is not transmitted from human to human, but via the tiger mosquito. Disinfestation is also important in private homes and protection from bites. Doctors must also learn to recognize the symptoms, such as high and “strange” fever

I am 27 indigenous cases of dengue (therefore not related to travel to areas of the world endemic for the infection) confirmed by the ministry of Health in Italy. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) announced this today.

The indigenous cases In the province of Lodi there are a total of 21 confirmed cases, in the province of Latina 2 and in the province of Rome 4. All people affected by dengue, the so-called “bone-breaking fever” (so named because of the pain it can cause, ed) are cured or improving. From the beginning of the year 2023 in total they have also been notified in Italy another 181 casesbut imported from other countries.

In particular, analyzes continue from the largest outbreak, near Castiglione d'Adda in the Lodi area: «We are still waiting for the results of all the investigations to have an overall picture of the situation. The cases could rise further", reported Marino Faccini, director of the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention of the Ats Milano Metropolitan City, to Adnkronos Salute.

Outbreak in a small town How are indigenous cases transmitted in Italy? Dengue is not transmitted from human to human, but only from mosquito to man and vice versa. Probably the “patient zero” of this outbreak had returned from a trip to countries with endemic dengue and started transmission by “infecting” a mosquito. The common characteristic among the cases detected through screening in the Lodi area, in fact, is that of all living in the same small town, sometimes in the same street, but not necessarily in the same family. It is the infected mosquitoes that have spread in that specific area.

The problem of private homes In Italy, the most effective mosquito in transmitting dengue, the Aedes aegypti, typical of tropical regions, is not present (in Europe it is only present on the island of Madeira and in an area of ​​the Black Sea), but dengue can be transmitted (in less efficient way) also from tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) which has been present in Italy since 1990. The weapon to be used is disinfestation and personal protection from mosquito bites. «The problem with the mosquito – confirms Faccini – is that also individual homes they can be hotbeds of proliferation, all you need is a saucer with water and the conditions are created. Therefore, intervention by individuals is needed and the private part is more difficult to keep under control."

Symptoms: high and "strange" fever When the infection has now passed to humans «it is important for family doctors to monitor whether patients have one high and strange fever, with severe pain and skin rash. They must learn to recognize it", warns Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, interviewed by Adnkronos Salute. Just under a week after the bite, the following may appear: high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, sharp headache, nausea, vomiting. In extreme cases (1-5%) breathing difficulties and multi-organ failure may occur, in some cases fatal. However, dengue has a very low mortality rate, around 1% of cases, which however rises to 40% when the disease becomes complicated in the haemorrhagic form. In approximately 75% of cases the disease is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed. There is no specific treatment for dengue and in most cases people they heal completely in two weeks. A number of vaccines are currently being studied.

Climate changes Many scientists are convinced that dengue outbreaks will become more frequent in the coming years due to extreme weather conditions with frequent showers and humid weather. According to the WHO, the incidence of dengue in the world is increased 30 times in the last 50 years: More than half the population is at risk and another billion people are expected to be exposed to the disease due to climate change.