The preparedness of health systems to address the Dengue should also provide for theItaly “strong genomic surveillance” and “tracing and identifying local chains of virus transmission”. These are some of the indications contained in the study, currently being accepted on 'Nature Microbiology', signed by Francesco Branda, Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; Taishi Nakase, epidemiologist at Stanford University; Antonello Maruotti, statistician at Lumsa in Rome and Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology unit of the Bio-Medical Campus in Rome; Marta Giovannetti of the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz of Minas Gerais (Brazil).

I study

I study summarizes the Dengue infections reported in Italy in the last eight years and proposes the objective “to improve accessibility to information by the scientific community so that greater awareness can be generated related to the Dengue emergency in the country”. The work also explored the potential contribution from climate change at local level on transmission of Dengue in Italy.

“Dengue has a tropical mosquito as its vector but our 'local' mosquito can also be a vector – explains Salute Ciccozzi to Adnkronos -, the risk we run is that with Dengue what happened with Chikungunya which occurred it is adapted to our mosquito and today it is spread steadily in different areas. We must monitor to prevent outbreaks, also intervening where cases are reported with rapid disinfestation actions and the use of larvicides.”