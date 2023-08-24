Identified in Castiglione d’Adda two new cases of Dengue virus infection, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (tiger mosquito). “They concern a little girl, currently hospitalized in non-serious conditions at the Lodi hospital, and a sixty-year-old man, recovered and already back to work. Both reside not far from the first subject infected by the virus” let the Lombardy Region know. “These are 3 cases of infection not linked to travel to countries where the disease is endemic and, considering the incubation time of the disease – continues the note – it is to be believed that they had an origin contemporary or, in any case, have all arisen prior to the disinfestation interventions. In this logic it is also possible to find subsequent further cases, without them questioning the full effectiveness of the disinfestation intervention”.

In Lombardy, 18 cases of Dengue virus infections have been found so far, all linked to trips abroad to places where the disease is endemic, with the exception of patients in Castiglione d’Adda. On the other hand, there are 51 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infections. “Considering that by now the spread of tiger mosquitoes is very wide in our country – highlighted the councilor for Welfare Guido Bertolaso ​​- it is necessary to adopt preventive measures for all the diseases they can carry, not only for the Dengue virus. We must also get used to taking precautions to avoid bites, protecting ourselves with repellents even during the day because these are not only nocturnal insects”.

The Departments of Hygiene and Health Prevention (Dips) of Ats Metropolitan City of Milan and Ats Valpadana have given indications to the Municipalities for the disinfestation activities of the affected areas identified through an epidemiological investigation. The disinfestation actions are underway and foresee an extension consistent with what is defined by the National plan for prevention, surveillance and response to arbovirus disease.