Two more cases of native Dengue were identified today, Friday 1 September, in Castiglione d’Adda in the Lodi area, bringing the cases in the area to 8. The screening, initiated by the health authorities, continues and will continue next week as well. The Ats Milano Metropolitan City takes stock of the results of the tests carried out so far. There are 336 citizens of the municipality of Lodi who have undergone screening for the search for antibodies to the Dengue virus, which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito better known as the tiger mosquito.

The tests are carried out in the Community House of Codogno, which will also remain open tomorrow, Saturday 2 September, from 9 to 13 and the screening will also continue from Monday 4 to Friday 8 September, from 8 to 10, informs the Ats, inviting the interested in consulting the dedicated page on the agency’s website for more information. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that the citizens of Castiglione d’Adda who want to participate in the screening, but who cannot reach Codogno due to physical impediments, can contact the Single Access Point of the Community House by telephone on 0377/465352 and book the home collection .

All 8 people who tested positive for antibodies had mild manifestations of the disease and are resident in Castiglione d’Adda, concludes the Ats.