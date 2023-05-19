Since 2022, Latin America has registered a significant increase in dengue cases and deaths compared to previous years. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and its epidemiological update on this disease, this behavior continued in the first weeks of 2023 and everything indicates that some factors such as climate have contributed to its proliferation in multiple countries in the south. , central and northern part of the continent.

By his locution, the mosquito that infects dengue, Aedes aegypti, It could be translated as Egypt’s nuisance, but it’s more serious than that. It has been in America for more than five centuries, since they transported slaves on ships from Africa to the so-called New World, on trips that lasted just over two months. This diptera manages to mature from egg to mosquito between 7 to 10 days and lives up to a month. Today it is a plague that can be deadly in Latin America and part of the United States, as it transmits dengue, yellow fever, Zika or canine dirofilariasis. [una enfermedad cardiopulmonar que afecta a los perros]. Dengue has its origin in the voice of the Swahili, an ethnic group in East Africa that describes it as an attack similar to a cramp or shudder; it is characterized by cause high fever and muscle aches that can be fatal.

The PAHO epidemiological document indicated that, in addition to the Aedes aegyptia variant of this type of diptera, the Aedes albopictus or Tiger Mosquito, also coexists in the Southern Cone, Central America and part of Mexico and the southern United States. This species, according to multiple studies, has some resistance to insecticides and chemicals, according to the observations of specialists from the Department of Medical Entomology of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan.

How is dengue spread?

The way to contract it is through the bite of a female mosquito; By extracting blood from people, it nourishes its eggs that, when ready, it lays in places where there is stagnant water in containers such as buckets, bowls, pots, vases, and even in dishes where pets drink water. The transmission is very easy, because it is enough to bite and go from one human to another to achieve its goal; In addition, within their life cycle they manage to lay up to five dozen eggs.

How to avoid contagion of dengue?

The recommendations of the Pan American Health Organization to avoid the spread of dengue are based on the elimination of hatcheries in homes and in common areas; reorganize solid waste collection services; and define the areas of high risk of transmission to prioritize those where there are concentrations of people, such as schools, terminals, hospitals and health centers.

In addition to these suggestions, federal governments such as Colombia they also advise the use of repellents in the areas of the body that are uncovered; wear appropriate clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and long pants; use mosquito nets in homes; fill disused septic tanks or drains, as well as collect garbage and solid waste and keep open spaces clean.

Brazil

Dengue fever in southern Brazil gained strength since December 2022. Two factors contributed to this happening: the abundant rains of the last year and the increase in temperatures due to climate change. The latest data from the Ministry of Health indicated that, by 2021, there were more than 1.4 million cases throughout the country, which translated into 980 deaths. That is, around 2 to 3 daily deaths from this condition.

The dependency’s projections are worsening for this year, since the figure could reach more than a thousand deaths; this means that almost 3 people will die per day due to these outbreaks.

The majority of cases are concentrated in the southern and central-western region, according to Infodengue, an alert system of arboviruses based on hybrid data generated through the integrated analysis of data extracted from the social web, climatic and epidemiological data. Among the states that suffer the most from this situation are São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso and the entire Brazilian Amazon.

Argentina

One of the key points of health management for the Argentine Government is focused on ending dengue. By the middle of this month, according to official figures, 39 deaths derived from serious cases were recorded; Given this situation, the authorities, through the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT), approved the use of the vaccine against this disease.

The asset that the vaccine has is made by the Japanese laboratory Takeda, who has the Riopan patent, and two doses are expected to be administered at an interval of three months to all people over the age of four, whether they have become ill or not.

This vaccine, according to the Japanese laboratory, is called TAK-003 or Qdenga, and protects against all serotypes of the virus with an effectiveness of up to 80%; The Japanese company explained that in order to obtain the approval of the authorities, “it persisted for 48 months after vaccination and it was observed that the vaccine was safe and well tolerated in general terms.”

Until just under a month ago, Argentina had registered 56,324 cases of dengue, when it published its latest epidemiological report; 92% of the cases are of national circulation in 13 of the 23 provinces. However, one point to consider is the increase in temperature, as in neighboring countries, as it is facing a heat wave, which could be the longest on record for more than a century.

bolivian

Bolivia is another of the countries that is under the magnifying glass of the epidemic that exists in Latin America against dengue. In Santa Cruz de la Sierra, a city southeast of La Paz, the capital of the Andean country, 11 deaths were recorded for February this year, including three infected babies.

At that time, the citizens of Santa Cruz demanded a declaration of a health emergency from the Government of Luis Arce, a situation that never occurred. Added to this was the spread of COVID-19, because although by then they were already over it, this regional epidemic has not given any truce.

Mexico

Mexico is no exception to dengue. The Mexican Government, which has a active calendar on cases of the disease for each week so far this year, it reports that there are 2,420 active cases until May 8 of this year, in addition to three deceased people. The same report details that, of the 32 entities in the country, there are 10 where there are no cases: Aguascalientes; Lower California; Chihuahua; Coahuila; Mexico City; Mexico state; Guanajuato; Queretaro; Tlaxcala and Zacatecas; This situation was the opposite until February, since in 28 of the states there were registered cases.

“If the virus attacks the circulatory system and causes shock and internal bleeding, it can cause death within hours; dengue acts very quickly,” said Luis del Carpio, an internist and virologist from Veracruz, in an interview with EL PAÍS. To this he added that the severity rate of the disease has increased as they become more resistant and reach new places where they did not exist.

The weekly report indicates that there are all possible types of serotypes in Mexico; Meanwhile, 85% of the confirmed cases are in Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Veracruz, Guerrero, Tabasco and Chiapas, entities that have a climate suitable for the development of mosquitoes.

What about dengue in the Southern Cone, Central America and the Andean region?

Since 2007, the epidemic has grown in South America from Paraguay to neighboring nations such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Now, 16 years later, countries like Chile have also marked a health alert in seven of their entities, since last week they detected the presence of these insects.

According to the latest update of the PAHO epidemiological report, the Southern Cone had around 84.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; the Andean region had 78.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the Central American Isthmus and Mexico reported 18.77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

