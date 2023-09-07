They do not stop the cases of Dengue in Italy and in particular in Lombardy. To date, calculates the Higher Institute of Health, “there are 10 confirmed and transmitted locally in Italy as of 4 September 2023”. “These cases refer to three unrelated episodes of broadcasting in the province of Lodi, 7 confirmed cases, in the province of Rome, where there was one case, and in the province of Latina (2 cases). All cases are cured or improving. From the beginning of the year to 5 September, 122 cases of Dengue diagnosed in Italy but contracted in other countries have also been notified”.

“The situation described is in line with what was expected this season, considering the increase in international travel, after the Covid emergency – highlights the ISS – and the climatic conditions favorable to the proliferation of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the so-called tiger mosquito, that can transmit the Dengue virus In all cases, disinfestation measures were implemented against mosquitoes and, in the areas where there was local transmission, all the preventive measures envisaged to protect transplants and transfusions were activated. “In addition to Italy, outbreaks of autochthonous Dengue have been notified in France. In past years – concludes the ISS – outbreaks of this type have been confirmed in various European countries including Croatia, France, Spain and Italy”.