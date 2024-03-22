Take theDengue alert for the Regions with a crackdown on prevention and surveillance against the risk of indigenous transmission of the virus through the tiger mosquito.

There General Directorate of Prevention of the Ministry of Health sent the third circular on Dengue to deal with the global increase in cases and prepare the 2024 vector season. “Considering the approach in Italy of the period of greatest activity of Aedes albopictus” or tiger mosquito, “potentially competent vector for the transmission of Dengue viruses as well as other arboviruses, Regions and autonomous Provinces are invited to prepare all the measures envisaged in the National Plan for prevention, surveillance and response to arboviruses, Pna 2020-2025, aimed at reducing the risk of autochthonous transmission of Dengue virus”, reads the circular.

In particular, it is recommended to: “Enhance the surveillance of human cases of Dengue throughout the national territory, especially in terms of timeliness, respect for communication flows and by raising awareness among health workers, including free-choice paediatricians and general practitioners , to allow the rapid identification of cases; implement all the envisaged environmental remediation actions, aimed at reducing the proliferation and shelter sites for mosquitoes (for example: removal of potential larval outbreaks, cleaning and maintenance of immovable ones, mowing of the uncultivated vegetation); arrange for the preparation, after planning, of local measures for monitoring and combating vectors; identify, as per the guidelines reported in the attached Pna 2020-2025, all potential sites at risk of introducing new species of invasive mosquitoes , such as Aedes aegypti, and prepare all surveillance and control measures aimed at preventing and combating the possible entry and subsequent spread of these potential vectors of arbovirus”.

Again: “Provide training/updating on the subject of Dengue, as well as other arboviruses considered in the Pna, aimed at healthcare personnel, operators responsible for carrying out cleaning, sanitization and disinfestation interventions and citizens, in order to create the optimal situation for the activation of useful measures to combat vectors and prevent exposure to bites and for the timely identification of cases of infection; provide activities for correct communication, which increase awareness of the Dengue risk in the public sector (schools , urban areas, recreational-sports venues, etc.) and among healthcare workers, and which encourage active vector prevention and control behaviours, at individual level and in the community”.