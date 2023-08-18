It has been identified, in the province of Lodi, the first case in Lombardy of Dengue fever, virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The patient, over 70 years old, is doing well and is hospitalized in Crema hospital. This was communicated by the General Welfare Directorate of the Lombardy Region, reporting that the Prevention Departments of Ats Milano and Ats Valpadana have defined the extraordinary disinfestation actions in the close vicinity of the places frequented by the patient. They are also preparing an alert note for general practitioners and hospitals with the Emergency Department of the Lodi and Crema Asst, to recognize the symptoms and activate specific diagnostic pathways.

The detection of the first case of Dengue in Lombardy – reads a note – was reported by the Lombardy Region to the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. For the citizens – recalls the Dg Welfare – you need to protect yourself from mosquito bites (particularly older people or those most at risk for the effects of the disease). Repellents can be used when staying outdoors; insecticides and mosquito nets for closed environments.

Furthermore, to limit the spread of mosquitoes, it is useful: in vegetable gardens and gardens, cover all containers used to collect rainwater from irrigation (cisterns, buckets, watering cans, and basins); in courtyards and condominiums, clean manholes and wells a couple of times a year, apply a fine mesh mosquito net over the manhole to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs and during the wet season, treat the manholes and drainage and waterlogging with larvicidal products; in the gutters check that they are clean and not blocked; in cemeteries, introduce the larvicidal product into vases of fresh flowers or replace them with dried or plastic flowers; in saucers do not let water stagnate inside them and, if possible, eliminate them and in animal troughs change the water daily and wash them carefully.