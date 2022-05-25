Sinaloa.- The dengue cases In Sinaloa up from last year, according to information from the Ministry of Health. As of May 14 there were 109 cases. 40 non-serious dengue, 59 with warning signs and 10 serious. In this same period of 2021, there were only 25 cases. 9 non-serious, 12 with warning signs and 4 serious.

We recommend you read:

The Hungarian ambassador in Mexico visits the municipality of Ahome, Sinaloa

Tepehuan language will be reinforced in El Trebol 2, Escuinapa, Sinaloa

Sinaloa: Morena and PAS collide for showing off Angélica Díaz’s productivity and work



He allegedly harasses a girl and threatens with a knife in Culiacán, Sinaloa (VIDEO)

#Dengue #cases #soar #state #Sinaloa