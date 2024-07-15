He dengue has hit hard Puebla in 2024with an alarming increase in the number of registered cases. The state Health Department reported that to date there have been 1,000 cases 658 cases of dengue, almost tripling the 242 cases reported in the same period in 2023.

In addition, it has been recorded one death due to this diseasewhich underlines the seriousness of the situation and the need for specialized medical follow-up to avoid complications.

The 232% increase in dengue cases in Puebla It is worryingAuthorities have identified 40 municipalities where cases are concentrated, with regions such as Tehuacán, Izúcar de Matamoros and Acatlán de Osorio considered endemic due to their warm and humid climate, ideal conditions for the reproduction of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of the dengue virus.

Dr. Nataly Tlecuitl, coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance at IMSS, explains that the only way to contract dengue is through the bite of an infected mosquito. She clarified that dengue is not transmitted between humans, so the focus of attention is on endemic areas.

Dengue occurs in three forms according to the Ministry of Health: non-severe dengue, dengue with warning signs, and severe dengue. The latter can cause severe hemorrhages and extreme dehydration, leading the body to a state of shock, potentially fatal. Of the 658 reported cases, 302 are non-severe dengue, 215 are dengue with warning signs, and 15 are severe dengue.

Severe symptoms requiring hospitalization include high fever, severe pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, bleeding gums and bleeding when passing stools. These symptoms may develop five to seven days after the mosquito bite.