The State of Rio de Janeiro registered 39,311 probable cases of dengue and 3 deaths in 2024. The data are from the Monitora Panel, of the State Department of Health. In relation to the last weekly balance, on February 5, there were 25,136 cases. In other words, there were 14,175 new registrations in one week, an increase of 56%.

Throughout last year, the Secretariat's Health Intelligence Center (CIS-RJ) recorded 51,479 probable records of the disease, with 32 deaths.

During this Carnival period, the Health Department offers repellent application to revelers. It also qualifies health professionals from the State's 92 municipalities to serve the population, in addition to distributing supplies and equipment to municipalities with the highest incidence of cases.

“The fight against dengue mosquitoes is collective and all of society must participate in control actions, especially in homes, where around 80% of breeding sites are located”said Claudia Mello, Secretary of State for Health.

The city of Rio de Janeiro is in a state of emergency and has declared an epidemic. 13,550 cases of the disease have already been confirmed in the capital of Rio de Janeiro in 2024. This represents more than half of the cases in 2023 and almost triple the cases in 2022.

The areas of the city with the highest incidence of the disease are the neighborhoods of Campo Grande and Guaratiba, in the West Zone, with 476 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

