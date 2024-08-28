Home World

From: Alina Schröder

The Asian tiger mosquito is spreading more and more, and with it dengue fever. A travel medicine expert explains the virus in an exclusive interview.

Frankfurt – It is no longer considered a purely tropical disease: More and more countries are reporting Cases of dengue fever – the number of infections is higher than ever before. Brazil in particular experienced a record outbreak in spring 2024. But authorities in Europe are also alarmed. Italy has recorded the most cases, especially New dengue outbreaks are constantly being reported at Lake Garda.

Carrier is the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), which is actually native to the tropics and subtropics. It is said to have made it to Europe by sea years ago. It feels at home here, mainly because of climate change, and can continue to spread. The insect is causing unrest, especially in popular holiday destinations. A travel medicine expert explains how tourists can best protect themselves from infection.

Dengue risk increases in holiday destinations – expert names two protective measures

Frieder Schaumburg, Director of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Head of the Travel Medicine Vaccination Clinic at Münster University Hospital, advises in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA primarily to two measures: “Mosquito protection and vaccination.” “Dengue viruses are transmitted by diurnal Aedes mosquitoes, so mosquito sprays containing DEET or icaridin should be used during the day,” recommends the expert. DEET is the abbreviation for diethyltoluamide and, along with icaridin, is one of the most effective insect repellents. Both substances are clearly labeled on mosquito repellent sprays that are available in pharmacies.

Frieder Schaumburg is director of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and head of the travel medicine vaccination clinic at the University Hospital Münster. © UKM

For longer trips of more than four weeks or an increased risk of infection, vaccination is also possible. However, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) does not recommend a travel vaccination before an initial infection. But why is that?

STIKO does not recommend dengue vaccination as travel protection – why this is

Schaumburg explains: “With dengue, there is the phenomenon of ‘antibody dependent enhancement’. This means that infections can be more severe if antibodies are already present, i.e. in the case of a secondary infection.” Immunologically, a vaccination can therefore be seen “as a first infection, and a possible dengue infection during the trip would then be, immunologically speaking, the second infection with a potentially serious course.”

However, there is currently concern that “people who have not had dengue before could theoretically be at a disadvantage due to the ‘antibody dependent enhancement’.” However, there is no epidemiological evidence for this, explains the travel medicine expert. “So the experts are divided.” Contrary to the STIKO recommendation, people who have not had dengue before are also being vaccinated.

The Asian tiger mosquito, which transmits dengue fever, is also spreading in Europe, especially in Italy. © Imago

Planning a vacation in the tropics? Which countries have the highest number of dengue cases

If you are planning a trip to tropical countries such as Thailand, Brazil or Mexico, Schaumburg says you should definitely seek travel medical advice “to discuss together which protective measures make sense for the individual.” If you decide to get vaccinated, two injections are required three months apart. “Vaccinations should therefore be started early so that they can be completed before the trip,” Schaumburg emphasizes.

In these popular travel destinations there are according to the Tropical Institute Dengue cases are particularly common:

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Mexico

Hawaii

Thailand

Vietnam

Bali

Singapore

Malaysia

Malaria and dengue are “equally common among travellers”

However, it is important to stress that mosquito repellent, such as various sprays, does not protect against mosquito bites per se. The risk still exists, including that one of the Asian tiger mosquitoes carries the dengue pathogen. But can a dengue infection even be detected early?

Although there are no typical signs, “fever, aching limbs, fatigue and a rash” are among the most common symptoms, according to Schaumburg. “If you have a fever after a stay in the tropics, you should always consult a doctor, if only to Possibility of malaria to be examined.” Because although the so-called “breakbone fever” is on everyone’s lips due to its rapid spread, “dengue and malaria are currently about equally common among travelers.” (asc)