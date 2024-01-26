In the first 3 weeks of January, 9,963 notifications of probable cases were recorded

The weekly bulletin from the CIS (Health Intelligence Center) on the dengue panorama reports that the state of Rio de Janeiro continues to have a strong upward trend in the disease, presenting numbers above the historical average. In the first 3 weeks of January, 9,963 probable cases of the disease were reported – an increase of 587% compared to the same period in 2023.

In the State, 8 of the 9 regions of the State have above-average numbers of victims, while Resende, Itatiaia and Rio das Ostras appear to have higher than expected numbers.

This Friday (January 26, 2024), the governor Claudio Castro (PL) and the Secretary of State for Health, Claudia Mello, presented the State Plan to Combat Denguewhich provides for daily actions to combat the disease involving the use of technology, training and support for the state's 92 municipalities.

The government purchased equipment and supplies to be distributed to cities with the highest incidence of cases to set up 80 hydration rooms, which will have the capacity to serve, in total, up to 8,000 patients per day. The investment is R$3.7 million.

The State will also be able to convert 160 beds in 9 hospitals to treat the disease, as occurred during the Covid pandemic.

Another initiative involves the training of 2,000 emergency doctors and health professionals from 92 municipalities, aiming to ensure the most accurate diagnosis and correct treatment, in addition to training in the care of infected pregnant women.

DAILY ACTIONS

The governor also stated that the State Plan to Combat Dengue has not started now. “We carry out daily actions to reduce the impact of the disease. In Brazil, in the first 12 days of 2024, more than 120 thousand probable cases of dengue were reported. We are working to support the municipalities, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. The government is prepared to receive and distribute the vaccines and all support is being given to the population”he stated.

The Secretary of State for Health, Claudia Mello, informed that daily monitoring – in real time – of the incidence of dengue cases is being carried out in all cities in the state, through the CIS.

“This reading of data by health technicians is what allows the government to direct the necessary actions to contain the spread [da doença] and ensure care for the population”he said. He warned, however, that it is essential that city halls work with the state government in this task “and inform us of their needs so that we can act quickly and support them by sending equipment and supplies and promoting training for their teams”said Claudia.

CIRCULATION

In Rio de Janeiro, serotypes 1 and 2 of the virus that causes dengue fever circulate. 1 case of serotype 4 was identified, but without circulation. Type 3 is already in circulation in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, and has not been registered in Rio since 2007.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the Department of Health is monitoring the serotypes circulating on the highways that connect with other states in the Southeast. Mosquito samples are sent to the Lacen (Noel Nutels Central Laboratory).

Opas (Pan American Health Organization) carried out theoretical and practical training with a team from SES-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Health Department), simulating a response to a possible epidemic. The training included support for city halls in developing their contingency plans.

VACCINE COMING SOON

According to the Ministry of Health, the dengue vaccine will reach the population from February. Initially, large municipalities with high transmission of the virus in the last ten years will be considered. The target audience is children and young people aged 10 to 14 and the vaccination schedule is two doses, three months apart.

There is also an increase in dengue victims in the private network. The hospitals in D'Or Network in the state of Rio de Janeiro recorded, in January, an average increase of 778% in the number of patients diagnosed with dengue, compared to the first month of 2023.

The biggest proportional increase was noted in the emergency room at Hospital Rios D'Or, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of the capital of Rio, where the number of visits to patients with the disease increased by 2,300% between January 1st and 20th compared to the same period in the previous year. last year.

In Barra D'Or, the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,250%, while at Hospital Bangu, both in the West Zone of Rio, there was an increase of 1,050%. At Samer Hospital, in Resende, in the southwest of the state, there was a discharge of 1040%.

There were also increases in the number of cases of the disease in patients treated at Norte D'Or hospitals (690%), in Cascadura, North Zone; Copa D'Or (500%), in the South Zone; and Oeste D'Or (126%), in Campo Grande, West Zone of the capital.

The Rio Barra, Perinatal, São Vicente, Jutta and Copa Star units, which did not have any cases of dengue patients between January 1st and 20th, 2023, have now recorded occurrences of the disease in the same period of 2024, reported Rede D'Or , through its press office.

GROWTH IS CONCERNED

The national director of Infectious Diseases at Rede D'Or, David Uip, said that growth is significant in the network's hospitals in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and in the Federal District.

“It is a worrying indicator, especially if the circulation of serotype 3 is recorded, as has been seen in some cities, which increases the number of people susceptible to the disease. This didn't happen 15 years ago. The risk of continued growth in the number of cases in the coming months is real. People who have had dengue in the past may experience more severe symptoms,” opined.

For the infectologist, it is important that the population is aware of the main symptoms of the disease, such as sudden high fever, headache, body and joint pain, prostration, weakness and pain behind the eyes. In these cases, it is important to seek specialized hospital assistance.

Uip also highlighted the importance of adopting measures recommended by health authorities, avoiding containers with accumulation of stagnant water in homes so that the dengue vector, the mosquito Aedes aegyptido not find environments conducive to proliferation.

With information from Brazil Agency