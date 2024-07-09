Genoa – As a precaution, prophylactic measures will be introduced this evening to rapidly reduce the density of tiger mosquitoes, following the report by Genoa’s ASL 3 of an “imported” case of dengue, the infectious disease transmitted by a particular type of mosquito (genus Aedes). The tiger mosquito, in fact, can be a vector of dengue – which, it should be remembered, is not transmitted from person to person -. The measures are activated as established by the National Surveillance and Response Plan for Arboviruses Transmitted by Invasive Mosquitoes and the Regional Arbovirus Plan.

In order to prevent the occurrence of any secondary cases of dengue, a specific ordinance has been adopted in these hours which concerns the measures activated in the area of ​​the city where the patient lives and worked: some streets of Foce (via Pisacane), Albaro (Lungomare Lombardo, Via Medici del Vascello) and Castelletto (via Mura dello Zerbino). In the affected area, a specialized company, commissioned by the Municipality of Genoa, from tomorrow morning at 4 until approximately 6, will carry out an extraordinary disinfestation intervention.

The intervention protocol consists of Adulticide and larvicide treatments: the interventions will be carried out in public and private areas, if deemed appropriate. From this year the Municipality of Genoa carries out periodic anti-larval interventions, from the end of May to the end of October, in the areas with the greatest risk of mosquitoes in all the Municipalities.