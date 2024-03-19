Dengue explodes in Brazil

Brazil, in less than three months, has broken the record for dengue cases in a year, and is approaching 2 million. So far, the South American country recorded 1,889,206 probable cases, the Ministry of Health reported, the highest number since 2000. The figure is 4 times the number of cases of Dengue reported in the same period of 2023. The previous record of cases was recorded in 2015 (1,688,688 in the year), while 2023 was the third worst year (1,658,816 cases). As for deaths, 561 have been confirmed (1,094 in all of 2023).

Ten Brazilian states have already declared a state of emergency, including Sao Paulo, among many cities.

The key word is therefore to avoid the emergency, because Dengue, a tropical infectious disease, transmitted to humans by mosquito bites, is starting to cause fear in Italy too, and not only in Brazil where 1.5 million cases have been reached, for a total of 450 confirmed deaths and 800 investigations underway on as many deaths. Dengue can threaten Italy through arrivals by air and sea, which is why, on 14 March, Francesco Vaia, general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, signed a circularthe second in order of time, which contains some clarifications.

“In Italy there is no Dengue alarm – he explains – as the minister Orazio Schillaci has already reiterated. We have a duty to prevent and therefore prevent Aedes aegypti, the main cause of the transmission of the Dengue disease, from taking root in Italy”. To this end, with this circular “we activate further control actions at the entry points of the country, in particular on aircraft and ships arriving from high incidence or risk areas, according to the list of international health agencies. Our USMAF operators, active in ports and airports, will verify that adequate prophylactic actions are implemented, such as disinfection and disinfestation, and, where necessary, will prescribe them”.