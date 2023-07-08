One morning at the end of May, after returning from his farm (cultivation land) in Villa La Legua, in the Peruvian department of Piura, Carlos Arturo Zapata, 93, felt unwell. He was a strong and vital man, but suddenly the fever, the headache and a kind of strange sensation in his eyes, like burning, began to hit him. He did not want to go to the doctor. His relatives gave him paracetamol and hydrated him to try to alleviate his symptoms and he began to improve. Until, unexpectedly, four days later, he got sick again. The pain returned, he no longer wanted to eat and his fever did not go down. They took him by emergency in a car to the Jorge Reátegui hospital, in the capital of that department on the north coast of Peru, but he died on the way.

Fumigation of homes in the district of Comas. Sebastian Castaneda

He was killed by dengue, a common disease in this region for years, but which today has spread almost uncontrollably. Ralph Zapata, his grandson, still hurt, recounts that in recent weeks in La Legua, a population of about 5,000 inhabitants, 30 daily cases of people affected by this pathogen from the flavivirus family have been reported. The disease, which usually causes sudden fever, muscle aches in the joints, and spots all over the body, has no treatment and, in its most serious forms, such as dengue hemorrhagic fever, can cause death.

This is something never seen before either there or in the entire Catacaos district, to which La Legua belongs, where until mid-June 2,086 cases were registered out of a population of 75,000 inhabitants, according to the Ministry of Health (Minsa). In the entire department of Piura, the most affected in the country, there are 46,650 cases, between confirmed and probable, and the death toll reaches 96. On a national scale, they exceed 161,000 and the deceased are at least 287. Faced with the lethal effect of the covid pandemic, which in this country caused almost 200,000 deaths, this seems little. But the growth has been exponential: last year 43,899 cases of dengue were registered, and in 2021, 24,642.

Distribution of water by tanker truck in the Nadine Heredia human settlement in the district of San Juan de Miraflores in Lima. Sebastian Castaneda

The rise in cases also occurs after Cyclone ‘Yaku’, an unusual tropical low pressure system in this latitude, caused copious flooding and devastation in various regions of the Peruvian coast in March. For Dr. Rául Urquizo, dean of the Medical College of Peru, in this context it was expected that the epidemic would come about due to the accumulation of stagnant water, mixed with the heat that makes the Aedes aegypti, the transmitting insect, proliferate rapidly. According to Dr. César Cabezas, from the National Institute of Health, under normal conditions, the time it takes for the mosquito to go from egg to adult insect is about nine days. But when the heat increases, that cycle becomes shorter.

Climate change

Dr. Cabezas also points out another alarm factor: the presence of the virus has been detected “in the reproductive system of the insect”, which is believed to cancel a phase of the normal contagion process. For this to occur, it is necessary that the female of the Aedes aegypti bite an already infected person, since it needs blood to ensure its reproduction, and then a third. But this finding makes everything faster: from the development of the mosquito in the egg-larva-pupa-insect cycle, to contagion and the increase in cases.

A woman is treated at the Uviclin Clinical Surveillance Unit in the Puente Piedra district. Sebastian Castaneda

To all these factors we must add the lack of joint reaction of the State and poverty. It is common for communities with fewer resources, such as human settlements, where they do not have access to drinking water, to store it in open containers that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. For Dr. Nancy Serpa, former Vice Minister of Health, “it is not only a health problem, but also a social one.” And today, fundamentally climatic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is spreading to countries where it was previously virtually unknown, such as Croatia. An organization document published this year indicates that 390 million infections are reported each year. It also estimates that there are 3.9 billion people who are at risk of contracting the disease.

For Raman Velayudhan, coordinator of the WHO initiative for dengue and arbovirus, “climate change has played a key role in facilitating the spread of the mosquito.” The warning is not new. The Peruvian researcher Paul Maquet recalled that already in 2007, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change maintained that the phenomenon would cause “an alteration of the vectors of infectious diseases in certain areas.”

calling the mosquito

The Ministry of the Environment (Minam) itself pointed out in its Climate Change Adaptation Plan presented in July 2021 that one of the dangers related to global warming is the increase in metaxenic diseases (those whose vectors are sensitive to changes in the environment) such as dengue. Especially for those who lack drinking water and drainage.

Dengue research laboratory at the INS National Institute of Health. Sebastian Castaneda

In Puente Piedra, a peripheral district of Metropolitan Lima, you can see that something has changed. It is already winter and the temperature exceeds 25 degrees, it is hot and it is not necessary to wear a coat. It is not usual in Lima, where at this time of the year it is usually cloudy and with temperatures around 20 degrees or less. But this year the heat does not want to leave.

Milagros Sánchez is 33 years old. She is hospitalized in a bed at the Clinical Surveillance Unit (Uviclin) installed in this area by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) for an acute case of dengue. “One day, around three in the morning, I woke up with chills, muscle pain, fever, I didn’t want to eat. I thought it was the flu, ”she recalls.

Since the paracetamol had no effect, he took a test at a private diagnostic center and confirmed it: he had dengue. He presumes that he was infected at his grandmother’s house, which has several pots in her garden, some with only water, an ideal place to house the transmitting mosquito.

In the northern area of ​​Lima, for example, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has been able to detect how the Aedes aegypti It is usually found in this type of container, especially in the vessels with water that house bamboo (Bambusoideae), a plant that is attributed the ability to attract luck, but which in this case can call for tragedy.

fumigate to live

On a recent afternoon, a Minsa team carried out a fumigation day in Carabayllo, another district where dengue fever attacks with force. On a street where there is hardly any asphalt, dozens of modest houses are piled up in low and high parts. The managers go knocking on the doors, people come out and shoot a cloud of the insecticide called Malathion. It kills the mosquito, but not its larvae.

Fumigation of houses against dengue. Sebastian Castaneda

But, in some areas, mistrust works against prevention. “This is a red zone. It is likely that they believe that it is an assault and that is why they do not open ”, says a health agent from the ministry team after no one opened for her in a house. Finally, someone opens the door and the woman sprays pyriproxyfen, a substance that does kill the larvae, into a bowl of water and a withered rose.

Outside it is already night. In the background, in the upper parts of a hill, you can see even poorer houses that will be difficult to cover with fumigation. In areas like this, the mosquito responsible for the epidemic moves freely while poverty and climate change feed it. AND El Niño Phenomenon is coming soon to make it even hotter.