Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 17:43

The epidemiological and assistance scenario led Belo Horizonte City Hall to declare a public health emergency. The measure is a result of the epidemic of dengue and other arboviruses in the capital of Minas Gerais. Actions to combat diseases extend to all areas of the city for a period of six months, which can be extended if necessary.

The text of Mayor Fuad Noman's decree was published this Saturday (17), in the Official Gazette of the Municipality. The Municipal Health Secretariat (SMSA) will have to establish general guidelines for the implementation of measures to combat the public health emergency situation, “being able, within the scope of its competence, to issue complementary rules for the faithful execution of the provisions of this decree”.

Related news:

One of the measures defined in the decree authorizes forced entry into vacant, uninhabited or abandoned public or private properties. This action can be done without prior authorization from the owners. “Following an already established flow of action, forced entry will be carried out after three inspection attempts on different days and times. If the visit is not possible, a report with the risk situation for arboviruses will be sent to the bodies responsible for inspection to take the appropriate measures”, informed the city hall.

Forced opening is also authorized in properties where occupants refuse to give access to Endemic Disease Control Agents (ACE). It will be up to Civil Defense to provide support in the intensification of mobilization actions, with night visits to homes to schedule inspections that cannot be carried out by ACE or Health Agents (AS) during business hours.

The extension of the working hours of professionals' contracts was authorized to allow the emergency situation to be addressed. This will be done through simplified additive acts. The measure, however, depends on the worker's agreement, in addition to waiving the 30-day interval for possible renewals. The decree also exempts bidding for the acquisition of goods and services.

Services

According to the city hall of the capital of Minas Gerais, the simultaneous circulation of three serotypes of the dengue virus (DEN I, DEN II and DEN III) and chikungunya, in addition to the considerable increase in cases and the epidemic situation in the city, “made it essential the need to declare an emergency.” The most recent data indicates that Belo Horizonte recorded 3,718 positive cases of dengue and 259 of chikungunya.

The scheme set up by the city hall to receive the population includes three Arbovirus Service Centers (CAAs), in the Barreiro, Center-South and Venda Nova regions, which operate daily from 7am to 10pm. In addition, services can be provided at Volemic Replacement Units (URVs) in the Center-South and Venda Nova regions.

These locations, which are open every day, 24 hours a day, exclusively receive users referred by health centers and CAAs and who need intravenous hydration and continuous assistance. The population can also be served at another URV at Hospital Júlia Kubitschek, in Barreiro, which was opened in partnership with the Fundação Hospitalar de Minas Gerais (Fhemig) and serves users 24 hours a day.

The city hall also stated that to expand services, health centers open during weekends, to provide assistance on both Saturday and Sunday. As additional guidance, patients should go to health units if symptoms such as fever, pain behind the eyes and red spots on the skin appear.