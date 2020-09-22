There is good news for the whole world battling the corona virus. A research conducted in Brazil has revealed the relationship between the spread of dengue and the corona virus. This research has shown that dengue fever is becoming a protective shield against the corona virus epidemic. Dengue is giving some degree of immunity to people, which is helping them fight the corona virus.Professor Miguel Nicolales at Duke University, in a conversation with the news agency Reuters, presented a comparative figure of the geographic spread of corona with dengue fever in the year 2019 and 2020. Nicolais found that in countries where dengue outbreaks had spread very quickly this year, corona virus infection is less and fewer cases are being reported.

The study in Brazil states, ‘This extraordinary information shows the possibility of an incognito relationship between dengue virus antibodies and corona virus. If this proves to be true, then an effective and safe vaccine designed for infection or elimination of dengue can also provide some degree of protection against the corona virus. ‘ The research team found that this relationship between dengue and corona virus has been found in other parts of Latin America as well as countries in Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

The professor said that these figures are also very interesting because earlier research showed that people who have dengue antibodies in their blood were getting false positive in the corona virus antibody test. That too when they have never had a corona virus infection. Nicolales said that this was an indication that there was some immune-related relationship between the two viruses that nobody expected.

Professor Nicolales said that this is because both viruses come from different families. This research is going to be published in a scientific journal soon. It will be told that the corona virus in Brazil, which suffers from dengue, is causing fewer deaths and infections than other parts of the world. There have been 44 lakh cases of corona virus in Brazil. Please tell that in India too, people have been affected by dengue in a big way last year and this year too.