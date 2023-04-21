“Dengue is scary in South America. In Argentina “over 40,000 cases and 39 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The Cosmopolitan serotype, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America” ​​and is “much faster in spreading, more aggressive and even more deadly”. This was underlined by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic of Genoa. “Dengue, also called bone-breaking” fever “, is unfortunately also spreading in Europe – recalls the expert on Twitter – with autochthonous cases in the south of France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming”.

