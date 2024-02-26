“Dengue is called 'bone-breaking fever' in some countries because the main symptoms are a very high fever and very violent muscle pain. Fortunately, in a large part of cases it is not serious, but in one case out of 20 it is“. This was underlined via social media by virologist Roberto Burioni, who dedicated his speech on 'Che tempo che fa', last night on Nove, to the infection transmitted by mosquitoes.

Dengue, which in Brazil is bringing hospitals to their knees and on which the alert has increased internationally and also in Italy, with a circular from the Ministry of Health and a vaccination campaign aimed for now at those traveling in risk areas, “it is caused by a virus that has particular characteristics. It is not transmitted from man to man, but is transmitted through mosquito bites”, recalls the professor of microbiology and virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan.

“No alarmism – he specifies – but if in the summer, with the increase in the number of mosquitoes, there were many cases of Dengue in Italy, it would be a danger to our health and a very serious damage to our tourism”, warns Burioni. “To avoid this risk – she warns – Where there are men, there must be no mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are not a nuisance: they are a danger to human health“.