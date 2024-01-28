In Argentina There is an alert due to the increase in dengue cases. High temperatures favor the spread of the mosquito that transmits the disease.

According to the portal Ambitthe National Meteorological Service (SMN) has issued several alerts for heat and extreme temperatures in several provinces that coincide with an increase in cases of the aforementioned disease.

In this context – the media in question reported – they have warned about the combination of this phenomenon along with climate change, which can affect the proliferation of the mosquito.

In addition, the National Ministry of Health stated that in the country, dengue infections already exceed 22,000. In addition, 10 people died in Corrientes and another 8 in Misiones.

Climate change and dengue

Due to the health situation, information was uploaded on the official website of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires to explain what climate change and a heat wave are, and their relationship with dengue.

They pointed out that some of the consequences of climate change are: increase in global average temperatures, variation in the frequency and intensity of heat waves and modifications in rainfall regimes.

Regarding heat waves, they explained that the National Meteorological Service (SMN) defines them as “when minimum temperatures exceed 22°C and maximum temperatures exceed 32°C for at least 3 consecutive days.”

Changes to help the planet can start from within.

Heat waves can cause headaches, dehydration, exhaustion, dizziness and nausea, low blood pressure and high body temperature. Older adults are the age group at highest risk.

The Buenos Aires government concludes that climate change and heat waves favor the conditions for the development and increase in the mosquito population. “This happens because the alteration in rainfall and temperature patterns benefits the life cycle and the direct relationship of mosquitoes with the virus.”

Additionally, they pointed out that these “two phenomena can affect the epidemiology of dengue since they end up creating conditions more conducive to the reproduction of the mosquito and the spread of the virus.”

