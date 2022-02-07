With the rains that wreaked havoc at the beginning of the year in São Paulo, the state government is monitoring with concern the increase in cases of diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti. Until January 31, there were 2,028 cases of dengue, with one death recorded, five of chikungunya identified and one of zika.

“We are still at the beginning of the year, but with the lag [dos dados], we will still have an increase in cases. Our major concern for this year, in addition to dengue, is chikungunya”, confessed Dalton Fonseca Júnior, technical advisor at the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo, in an interview with Rádio Eldorado, on the morning of this Monday, 7.

For him, the situation becomes more complex at a time when the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus continues to spread, which will naturally generate diagnostic confusion. “But we have a circulation [de pessoas] more calm. The secretariat maintain a training and capacity building routine, especially in basic assistance. Our expectation is that with the vaccinated population, we will have fewer serious cases of covid-19.”

In 2021, the work of endemic agents was hampered because of the social isolation imposed as a measure to try to contain the disease. “They had no way to enter the homes to carry out the actions. However, the number of cases was similar to the year 2020.”

In addition, fever; headache; body ache; tiredness; and malaise are common signs of both diseases. “We also had difficulty in notifications, as the symptoms are similar and the peak in the press and health sectors was covid. Therefore, some cases went unnoticed or even confused with covid ”, he recalled.

Despite understanding that the risk of being contaminated by Aedes aegypti is independent of social background and geographic location, Fonseca acknowledged that “places with poor water supply and solid waste collection have a greater possibility of strengthening the vector”. “On the other hand, in large luxury condominiums, our concern is with tree planting; pools that do not receive routine maintenance. It’s not that the social position of the neighborhood implies, it’s the creators [de vírus] that are differentiated”, he observed.

The technical advisor also explained that it is normal to have an increase in dengue, zika and chikungunya cases in the summer due to the increase in temperatures and rainfall in the summer and that the peak in the Southeast region is usually in March and April, but he did not rule out the possibility of a dengue epidemic. “It will depend on the population and the conditions of municipal agents to be able to carry out their activities. The risk exists. The situation is expected to worsen, but if the population inspects their homes once a week, especially in the early morning and late afternoon, they already contribute to the government.”

Finally, he emphasized that it is possible to contract dengue and covid simultaneously. “The viruses [dengue, zika e chikungunya] are transmitted by mosquitoes. If the person has covid at home, and an infected female appears, it can transmit the virus to that person, who ends up developing dengue too”.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

