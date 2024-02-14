Of Cristina Marrone

A circular from the Ministry of Health invites borders to increase vigilance. Checks have already begun at Fiumicino. The director of Vaia Prevention: We want to prevent the Aedes Aegipty mosquito from arriving

Due to the global increase in Dengue cases, theItaly raises the alert level against the infectious diseasealso called bone-breaking fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, and characteristic above all of tropical countries. Particularly in Brazil cases have exceededhalf a million with 300 deaths confirmed and a state of emergency was declared in four states. Argentina is also a concern, with 39,544 confirmed cases and 19 deaths. Now they want the mosquito vector of the disease to arrive in Italy too

Declared objective: to prevent the arrival of the Aedes aegypti mosquito The Italian Ministry of Health has sent a circular inviting the Sanit Marittima Aerea and Border Offices to raise the levels of vigilance towards carriers coming from and goods imported from countries where the risk of contracting the disease is frequent and continuous. And at Fiumicino airport the disinfestation of planes coming from countries at risk of Dengue has already begun with the control of the goods.

The note recalls the International Health Regulations which provide that the airport/port area and the surrounding 400 meters are kept free from sources of infection and contamination, therefore also rodents and insects. The indication of is also given pay careful attention to the disinfection of aircraft and to evaluate the opportunity to issue ordinances for carrying out extraordinary interventions for the surveillance of populations of vectors and other pests and for disinfestation. In practice, the ambitious goal Italy is aiming for block the arrival of the Aedes aegypti mosquitotypical of tropical regions, which the most effective mosquito in transmitting Dengue

. The circulars refer to Aedes Aegipty, as the mosquito is the specific vector of Zika and also of the Dengue virus. Among other things, our country is one of the few, if not the only one in Europe, which has these measures at the border, confirms the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia. This mosquito is not present in our territory – underlines Vaia – and theobjective is to prevent their arrival in Italy. See also Covid Italy, ISS data: slight decrease in infections, stable hospitalizations

How dengue is transmitted Dengue a tropical infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus which is transmitted through the mosquito bites. The mosquito is most effective at transmitting there Aedes aegyptitypical of tropical regions (in Italy it does not exist, in Europe present only on the island of Madeira and in an area of ​​the Black Sea) but also the Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) already reported throughout southern Europe and present in Italy since 1990 can contribute to contagion, albeit less effectively. Unfortunately, having contracted dengue only protects the person against the virus that caused it but not against the other three viral types, so one can get sick several times. There is no direct contagion between humanseven if theman the main host of the virus. The virus circulates in the blood of the infected person for 2-7 days, and in this period the mosquito can pick it up and transmit it to others. To be transmitted, the disease therefore requires mosquitoes (which bite an infected person): since it is not transmitted from person to person, it is easier to block the transmission chain. See also Cancer: Stress, anxiety and depression can reduce the effectiveness of immunotherapy

Symptoms At a distance of just under a week after the sting symptoms may appear: high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, sharp headache, nausea, vomiting. In extreme cases (1-5%) breathing difficulties and multiple organ failure may occur, in some cases fatal. Dengue has a very low mortality rate, around 1% of cases, which however rises to 40% when the disease complicates the hemorrhagic form. In about 75% of cases are asymptomatic and goes unnoticed. This happens at least with the first infection, while a second infection can trigger heavy immune reactions that can result in bleeding. There diagnosis normally done based on symptoms, but can be more accurate with the search for the virus or specific antibodies in blood samples.

The vaccine is also available in Italy There is no specific therapy for Dengue but only drugs to counteract the symptoms, for example antipyretics and rehydration treatments. Recently available a live attenuated recombinant tetravalent vaccine which is effective against all four serotypes of the virus. The vaccine against dengue fever will be available from next week at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome and in other centers specialized in tropical diseases where it will be possible to obtain it at the user's expense. The vaccine is also available for those who have not had previous exposure to the virus. It can be administered to subjects aged 4 years and older and 2 doses are sufficient to achieve immunization. See also A 'bible' of healthcare laws. Experts compared for Consolidated Law

The spread of dengue in Italy In recent years, 100-150 cases of imported Dengue have occurred annually, but in 2023 there have been 362 cases, of which 82 indigenous cases in specific areas (only one victim), in particular in Lombardy and Lazio, where a person with Dengue from an endemic country stayed. This increase in indigenous cases, in areas where the disease is not established such as Italy, may be linked to climate change, the increase in mosquito circulation and floods, which favor the growth of mosquitoes. France had already reported in 2022 three outbreaks of Dengue fever with indigenous transmission, confirming that the disease is spreading in hitherto virgin areas of the globe. According to the World Health Organization, theDengue incidence increased 30-fold in the last 50 years: more than half of the population is at risk and it is expected that due to climate change another billion people will be exposed to the disease.

