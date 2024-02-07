The Dengue virus could increasingly strike in Italy too. The alarm was raised by Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa. “I believe that the season ahead will be worse than the one we left behind“, says the infectious disease specialist to Adnkronso Salute, commenting on what is happening in Brazil where, on the eve of the carnival, a health emergency was declared in Rio de Janeiro due to Dengue.

The alarm in Brazil and the risk of returning tourists

“The problem of Dengue in Brazil exists throughout South America and in other parts of the world it will be increasingly greater in the future. All this is linked to the ever-increasing tropicalization of cities: rural areas have always been affected, but today they are cities. It is a disease in the face of which one cannot think of saying that it is a problem only for certain regions, but is global. Italy has had indigenous cases in Lazio, Lombardy and other regions. The infection is no longer imported, but present in our latitudes. It is clear that major outbreaks could arrive via those traveling from Brazil for Carnival, for example. Thus these tourists who test positive “for the virus” could be bitten by the same mosquitoes here in Italy and these vectors will spread Dengue to other subjects. I believe that the season that awaits us – she reiterates – will be worse than the one we left behind.”

Watch out for the symptoms

“Yesterday in my house I swatted two mosquitoes – continues Bassetti – They are always there, even in the coldest months, because the temperatures are not low. Attention is needed, that is, surveillance with a system that intercepts cases and clusters, then raising doctors' awareness , hospitals and the territory fever is accompanied by sharp headaches, pain around and behind the eyes, severe muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomitingDengue should be suspected even in those who have not travelled.”