Dengue cases continue to rise in Italy, which in total stand at 249 compared to 236 last week. Of these, the autochthonous cases, i.e. transmitted locally in Italy, rise to 42 compared to the previous 36. Lombardy (83) and Lazio (54) are the regions with the most cases. The average age of cases is 36 years and 55.4% are male. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated to 3 October by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), released today.

Read also