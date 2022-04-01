The season is entering its final stretch and the future of the players whose contract ends in June attracts interest. There are highly valued footballers who wait for their current commitment to end to decide on their best option. One of them is Jason Denayer, the 26-year-old Belgian international center-back, who is ending his contract at Lyon and has not yet reached an agreement to renew with the Rhône club. In fact, in recent weeks, according to the French media, the relationship is moving more towards a separation than towards an understanding.

Denayer has a market value of 17 million and has always been the undisputed starter at Lyon since he arrived in 2018 in exchange for 10 million paid to Manchester City. This season started the same, but an ankle injury kept him in the dry dock for two months and now, with talks for his renewal stalled, he has begun to re-enter the dynamics of the team led by Peter Bosz, although not as a starter.

Several interested parties have picked up the phone to find out about the central defender’s situation, which appears as another of the great market opportunities, since it would not be necessary to agree with his club. Only agree on a salary and a signing bonus with the player. In the last weeks, Denayer, as As has learned, has received a call from several clubs interested in Spain, all from the noble zone of the championship. LaLiga is a competition that appeals to him, after having passed through Scotland, England, Turkey and France. The center-back is receptive to the possibility of signing for a Spanish team, as this newspaper has been able to confirm. It would be a good place to test yourself with your sights set on the World Cup in Qatar. However, there are also contacts with other leagues such as the Premier.