Den Bosch is going to file an official complaint against the municipality of The Hague because of the ‘secret’ way in which it tries to help homeless people elsewhere in the country find social housing. Den Bosch is one of the cities where homeless people from The Hague have found a new home with the help of The Hague. They throw their problem over the fence.
Editorial The Hague
Latest update:
21:46
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Den #Bosch #filing #complaint #municipality #Hague #secretly #dumping #homeless #people #Scandalous
Leave a Reply