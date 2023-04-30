On May 1st, demonstrations will take place all over Germany – also by left-wing groups. The police are planning a large contingent after the riots last year.

Berlin – May 1st is considered a traditional left-wing protest day in Germany. The police are on duty with thousands of officers. In Berlin, she issued strict conditions, for demonstrations in Neukölln and Kreuzberg, up to 15,000 participants are expected on Monday.

On Labor Day, in addition to trade union rallies, demonstrations by the left-wing scene are planned across Germany again this year. In the capital alone, according to police chief Barbara Slowik, 3,400 emergency services will be deployed from Sunday to Monday for Walpurgis Night and 6,300 for May 1st. Support comes from other states.

Demos planned in Berlin: May 1st is a traditional protest day for the left

A little more officials are planned than last year because actions by the climate group Last Generation are added, Slowik said Berlin morning post. Most people celebrated peacefully on May 1st, but “there will also be those who are ready to use violence, ignite pyrotechnics or maybe throw bottles and stones”.

1st of May designations Labor Day, Labor Day, International Day of Struggle of the Working Class, May Day public holiday in Germany since 1933 origin USA

The demonstrations on Labor Day escalated last year. In Berlin, the police and demonstrators clashed violently. According to the police, around 14,000 participants gathered at the Berlin “Revolutionary May Day” demonstration, which led from Neukölln to Kreuzberg. Left and radical left groups had called for protests. The situation threatened to escalate several times as the mood became increasingly irritable. According to the police, a garbage container and a car were also on fire. Police forces used tear gas. Bengal fires could also be seen.

Demo in Hamburg on May 1st: the police have been on duty all weekend

In many places in Hamburg, protest actions by left-wing and left-wing extremist groups are also planned for May 1st. The police in Hamburg have been on duty with several hundreds all weekend. The officers receive support from emergency services from Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen and the federal police, reports police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrün in the NDR Hamburg Journal. Especially at the events that go into the evening, the police expect that there could be riots and damage to property.

© Paul Zinken/dpa

Last year, the police were in action on Labor Day in Hamburg with a large contingent. After the increased number of pyrotechnics ignited, the police had to stop the demonstration. There were scuffles between the police and the black block. Thousands of demonstrators had gathered.

May demos in Germany: left-wing groups are planning marches in Frankfurt and Cologne

As in previous years, left-wing radical groups have called for a “revolutionary” May Day demonstration in Frankfurt alongside the trade unions. This is under the motto “Time to fight back! Fighting together against war, crisis, capitalism”. In 2021, violent clashes broke out between demonstrators and the police in Frankfurt am Main, in which several people were injured, some seriously.

The May Day working group has announced that it will organize a “revolutionary demonstration” in Cologne next Monday. The protest action from the environment of the Linke Zentrum should have the motto “Against war, crisis and climate collapse” and be directed primarily against companies in which poor working conditions prevail. In Cologne, too, there has been resistance to the police in recent years. (hg/dpa)

