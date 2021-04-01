D.he security authorities are expecting several large-scale demonstrations against the federal government’s pandemic policy on the Easter weekend in Stuttgart, the capital of Baden-Württemberg. The so-called lateral thinker movement has called for a large demonstration on Saturday. It is “the start of the season”, it says in a video. Apparently the initiators also want to celebrate the founding of the protest movement about a year ago on the Wasen festival meadow.

Since seven events have been registered and the organizers have mobilized nationwide, the authorities are expecting up to 5000 participants. “The ‘lateral thinker’ scene mobilizes nationwide in many forums. It’s about vaccination critics, conspiracy theorists and individual right-wing people, ”said Markus Eisenbraun, Stuttgart police vice-president, the FAZ

At most of the “lateral thinkers” demonstrations, the police were able to identify a dual strategy of the organizers: on the one hand, the “lateral thinkers” behaved cooperatively and peacefully, on the other hand the police repeatedly register targeted provocations, for example when deliberately violating the hygiene requirements of the assembly authorities to contain the pandemic will be violated.

The police’s ability to pursue all hygiene violations are limited. “We are pursuing these administrative offenses. However, if we get into a conflict situation and we have to dissolve a meeting, that doesn’t help the protection against infection. ”Then the rules of distance can no longer be observed, and the aerosol emissions of police officers are stronger when they are very physically exerted.

A police operation against corona deniers in Kassel almost two weeks ago was sharply criticized by federal and state politicians because the demonstrators had violently attacked police officers and did not wear mouth and nose protection. According to the Stuttgart police, when deploying against “lateral thinkers” demonstrations, a careful balance must be weighed between the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of assembly and protection against infection.