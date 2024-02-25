OIt is often said that Germany is divided. In East and West, poor and rich, villagers and city dwellers, women and men, left and right – which gap is considered decisive depends on the current debate situation. Many citizens have long since stopped listening, and rightly so. The claim of a split is itself divisive, and moreover, like everything else said, it is annoying.

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of Germans have taken to the streets to demonstrate for democracy. This has, for once, shifted the focus from division to cohesion – to the center of society. But what is this middle like? The sociologist Steffen Mau described this in a beautiful image: You could imagine society as a camel's back, with two humps that separate a deep valley. Or as a dromedary back, i.e. with just one hump on which the mentalities and social positions are distributed like a Gaussian bell curve. According to Mau, the second variant is better suited to describe our society.

So there is no gap at all. The middle reaches far, it includes very different people who are also quite distant from each other. The margins have become wider in recent years. But the edges remain. The knowledge may be comforting, at least there is a middle instead of a divide, but knowing it is not enough. The middle has to ask itself what holds it together.

The edges are getting louder, the center is silent

Is it a determination of holidays, sets of rules, confessions, the right books on the shelf? Also – but another point is crucial. Social cohesion arises more through movement than through determination, just as once a path has been created, one has to follow it again and again so that it does not become overgrown. And many Germans have become lazy about this movement in recent years.



















This is also because they used to be more driven. Traditions became more important, the church became more influential, and political parties attracted many new members. It was easier to talk to your neighbors when they had lived in the same house for half their lives, watched the same TV show as everyone else on Saturday evenings and, like you, didn't get upset about a lot of things because it happened somewhere else no one knew about it.







Today, social networks show everything to everyone, every wrong word gets its hashtag, every inappropriate laugh gets its shitstorm, every message gets its fake news. The algorithms sort requests to speak according to their potential for excitement; Anyone who has no opinion on a matter or promotes a differentiated view will be drowned out by the maximalists. This has consequences beyond the internet. The fringes are becoming louder, the center is silent or arguing about who is to blame for the noise from the fringes.

Indulgence comes under general suspicion

In this way, what separates comes into focus more than what connects; Indulgence comes under general suspicion because it could be naivety or, even worse, an indication of complicity. The problem with this type of dispute is not the willingness of those involved to conflict, but rather their irreconcilability. So the question of whether someone has changed is stylized as the all-important one; as if conclusions about character or suitability for responsibility could be drawn from the answer. While some deflate SUV tires to punish their owners, others sink bollards that mark bicycle streets into the river – both of which happened in Berlin in the past few weeks. The small wars add up to a big fight in which everyone loses.

That bothers a lot of people. However, you also have to draw conclusions from it. The rallies against right-wing extremism are therefore important. People who sit far from each other on dromedary backs come together there, including young people from “Fridays for Future” as well as Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume and the former CDU candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet. Villagers in Brandenburg make posters just like FDP people in Berlin. Some are for a “humane Havelland”, others are “liberals against enemies of democracy”.







The German bishops are now rightly supporting the “lively and strong protest movement”. People reach out to each other to be stronger together; The fact that they also make mistakes, like recently in Münster, where the organizers of a rally did not want to give the CDU mayor the right to speak, is an expression of the camp mentality that is currently being overcome. With good reason: the rallies are demonstrations of power by the center; that's why the AfD fears them.