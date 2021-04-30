May 1st is Labor Day. On this holiday, various demonstrations and rallies take place all over Germany, despite the Corona measures.

Munich / Berlin – In 1919 May 1st became a German public holiday * for the first time. In the past, however, it was not called “Labor Day”, but rather a working class strike day. May 1st is one of only nine public holidays that are legally stipulated throughout Germany. It is also called “Labor Day”, “International Working Class Day” or simply “May Day”. Every year on this day numerous demonstrations take place all over Germany and the police are repeatedly faced with challenges.

It should not be any different this year, despite the corona pandemic. Some protests from left groups are expected on Labor Day 2021, but the “thinking outside the box” movement has also announced protests. In the federal capital Berlin, thousands of police officers are preparing for the expected riots.

May 1st: Labor Day in Berlin – 5000 police officers on duty due to expected demonstrations

Berlin’s police chief Barbara Slowik has announced a quick dissolution of meetings and demonstrations for the May 1st weekend in the event of violations of the Corona rules. Violent riots will be dealt with immediately, said Slowik on Friday morning in an interview on RBB-Inforadio. “We protect every meeting regardless of its content, if it adheres to the rules,” she added. If, for example, “lateral thinkers” did not keep mouth and nose protection and distance, the police wanted to address the meeting leader and participants as early as the gathering phase. If there is no reaction, a dissolution of the meeting will be implemented quickly and consistently. Around 5,000 police officers are on duty and could also cover the urban spaces, said Slowik. Because of the distance rules, however, demonstration trains could be several kilometers long, reports the German Press Agency.

“It will be a very special May 1st, which will also put us to the test,” said police spokesman Thilo Cablitz on Thursday of the dpa. Cablitz also pointed out that demonstrations are generally not affected by the corona curfew in the evening. The Infection Protection Act regulates this. However, it should actually be demonstrations and not just an excuse to stay or celebrate on the streets. If the streets in Kreuzberg or the parks are still full after 10 p.m., the police will take action because of the risk of infection. People will be addressed individually or in groups, they will be asked to go home and larger crowds will be scattered.

Labor Day in Munich: Police expect spontaneous corona demos on May 1st

In Munich, a large rally by the so-called “lateral thinkers movement” * on Theresienwiese was banned by the city. Nevertheless, the police expect spontaneous demonstrations and rallies by the movement, reports the Southgerman newspaper. In previous protests in the scene, the current Corona measures were not adhered to, so the rally was also banned. Nevertheless, announced or spontaneous rallies of the “lateral thinkers” are to be expected on May 1st. “We are preparing for different scenarios”, the Vice President of the Munich Police, Michael Dibowski, confirmed to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. The aim of the 800 officials deployed is to guarantee the right of assembly. But: “Health protection is also a fundamental right.”

Dibowski also expresses understanding for people who exercise their right to demonstrate. But he says: “You should see who you are with.” And see what happens. “We say when something gets out of hand – even several times. And we justify our measures, ”says Dibowski zur SZ. “Only then will a meeting be dissolved as a last resort.” But the chief police director also warned the population with regard to the prohibited meeting in Munich: “There is no point in coming anyway according to the motto: Now let’s see.” (dp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.