SSince the “Correctiv” investigation into a secret meeting between AfD politicians and right-wing extremists became known, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Germany. They want to set an example against right-wing extremism and for democracy. Demonstrations will also take place in several German cities this weekend.

That counts for Saturday and Sunday alone Portal “together against the right” more than 90 registered events. One of the largest demonstrations is scheduled to take place in Munich on Sunday. Up to 20,000 participants are expected here.

The organizers of the demonstrations are demanding that politicians clearly distance themselves from the AfD. “There must never be any form of cooperation, majorities and governments with the AfD,” writes “together against the right” on its website. They also call on the federal government to take “the necessary democratic means against enemies of the constitution”.





Anti-right-wing protests have already taken place in many cities over the course of the week. In Cologne, for example, tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration on Tuesday evening – despite the biting cold. Several thousand demonstrators also took to the streets on Friday. In Hamburg, a meeting had to be canceled due to too many participants. 10,000 demonstrators were expected – according to police reports, 50,000 came.

The sociologist Armin Nassehi told the dpa news agency that those who had been waiting for a long time for a suitable opportunity to take a stand against the AfD were currently taking to the streets. “These are actually those who can be described as the silent majority.” The numerically dominant part of the population – but which usually does not speak out because they are basically satisfied. “Empirical social research tells us that people are much more satisfied with their personal situations than published opinion reflects.”







Because for most people, they usually neither speak up on social networks nor go to demonstrations. This creates the impression that society is highly polarized, because in public it is primarily those with very strong opinions that speak out. The moderates – and that is the majority – remain silent. “But now is a moment in which the silent majority realizes that something is actually at stake,” says Nassehi. “And then, for once, she lets herself be heard.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his positive views on the planned demonstrations in a video message on X (formerly Twitter). He thinks it’s “right and good”. Scholz also calls for people to “take a clear and clear stand” for democracy.