Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

Annalena Baerbock supports the Greens’ election campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia. © IMAGO/YingTang

The promise of new arms deliveries from Germany to Ukraine caused an uproar in the lateral thinker scene. Angry demonstrators react to the foreign minister.

Düsseldorf – At election campaign events in North Rhine-Westphalia in the past few weeks, there have been protests by “lateral thinkers” and citizens who loudly expressed their criticism of the federal government’s arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) supported the NRW representatives of her party on election campaign appearances in various North Rhine-Westphalian cities on May 7th and 8th. A new state parliament will be elected in NRW next Sunday and the Greens are at 14 percent in current polls.

In the Greens election campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia: protests against the government’s commitment to arms deliveries to Ukraine

There had already been protests in Cologne on Saturday, and they continued on Sunday at an election campaign event in Wuppertal. According to media reports (e.g. des mirrors and the WRD) on Sunday afternoon (May 8th) even threw eggs at them – although not hit.

According to media reports, security officials protected the politician from further attacks with a transparent shield after the first few eggs were thrown. But it was just an egg attack, he said mirror. The Green politician commented on the incident on stage with the words that she thinks the “power of words” will prevail against throwing eggs.

Baerbock appearance: Demonstrators accuse the party of “warmongering” and demand: “Greens to the front”

The protesters had previously disrupted the event with the slogans “Greens to the front” and “War mongers”. And thus apparently want to express their displeasure with arms deliveries to Ukraine. Before the start of the war, arms deliveries to Ukraine by Germany were still rejected by a majority of Germans. The commitment also currently has many opponents – even outside of the lateral thinker scene.

Even without throwing more eggs, the demonstrators caused unrest during the campaign appearance before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: police officers were loud mirror eventually hundreds of counter-demonstrators had to separate from the Greens’ event at Cologne’s Heumarkt.