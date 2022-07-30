Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe

Split

After last fall’s parliamentary elections in Iraq, a bitter struggle raged for power in the country. Demonstrators are now striking Parliament.

Baghdad – For the second time in a few days, supporters of the influential Shia preacher Muqtada al-Sadr invaded the parliament in Baghdad on Saturday. This is reported by the Iraqi news agency INA. In a sit-in, the demonstrators are demanding a new prime minister and a new government.

The background to the protests is a power struggle between the al-Sadr movement and its political opponents around ex-prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, which had already begun with the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Al-Sadr’s list had won the most seats at the time and was trying to form a government. Most recently, however, MPs from the party of the controversial religious leader resigned from parliament. After the fall of the regime of long-time dictator Saddam Hussein in April 2003, al-Sadr made a name for himself because his army fought US troops, which they viewed as occupiers. Today he is more moderate.

For the second time this week, demonstrators stormed the parliament in the so-called “green zone”, the high-security area of ​​the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday. © Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP

Parliament storm in Iraq: Ministry of Health speaks of more than 100 injured

Now, a good ten months after the recent parliamentary elections, the rivals of the Shiite religious leader presented former minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as a candidate for prime minister. From the point of view of the preacher and his supporters, however, he is too close to ex-Prime Minister Al-Maliki, who is at odds with Al-Sadr. In addition, Al-Maliki and its alliance openly sympathize with the neighboring country Iran.

According to eyewitness reports, when the parliament was stormed in Baghdad, there were clashes between thousands of demonstrators and the security forces around the parliament, during which tear gas was also used. The Iraqi Ministry of Health initially reported 125 injuries. Now the TV pictures mainly show young demonstrators who were in the plenary hall and held photos of al-Sadr up to the cameras

Sit-in and protests in Iraq: “The state and its legitimacy are at stake”

The alliance around Al-Maliki protested sharply against the sit-in: “The state, its legitimacy, the constitutional institutions and civil peace are at stake,” it said in a statement.

The incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kasimi called on the political camps to engage in dialogue. “I appeal to everyone to exercise calm, reason and patience and not to be carried away by a trial of strength.” (ska with dpa)