TASS: demonstrators in Yerevan blocked the Russian Embassy in Armenia

Demonstrators in the Armenian capital Yerevan blocked the Russian Embassy, ​​employees cannot leave the building, reports TASS with reference to a source in the Russian diplomatic department.

According to him, many demonstrators gathered at the main entrance to the building, and the back exit was also blocked. “The information about the children and wives who were allegedly brought to the embassy is not true. Relatives are staying at home and are not in any danger,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that clashes between Armenian rioters and police began near the Russian embassy in Yerevan. They call on Russia to take measures to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of them express their demands regarding Russian peacekeepers.

At the same time, in Yerevan, protesters are trying to storm the Armenian government building and break through the police cordon around the building.

On September 19, Azerbaijan announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku also closed the country’s airspace for Armenia.