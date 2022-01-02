update/videoProtesters are now on their way again to the Museumplein in Amsterdam. The Mobile Unit already put an end to a banned demonstration there this morning, after Mayor Halsema issued an emergency order for the protest against corona measures.



The attendees then largely left for the Westerpark. Around 2.30 pm the Forum for Democracy (FvD) campaign for the municipal elections in March kicked off there. The maximum number of attendees of two thousand people was exceeded. At 3.30 pm the Westerpark had to be empty again by the police.

The FvD organization then called on those present to return to the Museumplein, “to drink coffee.” This activity does not officially count as a demonstration. The announcement that the police appreciate it if everyone keeps 1.5 meters away was received with a smile.

Around 4.15 p.m. people start arriving at the Museumplein again, drop by drop. A spokesperson for the Amsterdam police says that troops are present on Museumplein, but that no substantive statements can be made about any planned interventions. Several people were arrested today and a number of people were injured. More information about this will follow later in the day.

The police are massively present. © ProNews Productions



Museum Square

At the time a nearby church bell struck 12 noon, at least two thousand demonstrators had reported to the Museumplein. The square was surrounded on all sides by police and police vans. Light signs reported that demonstrating is prohibited. There were also two water cannons in the square. The Amsterdam triangle (municipality, police and the Public Prosecution Service) banned the original demonstration against the corona measures on Thursday, because the activists are said to be out for confrontation and breaking the rules. The police also had strong indications that individuals and groups were prepared to use violence. The Museumplein is a safety risk area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the demonstration. Police were stationed at most entrances to the square, who searched people who wanted to enter the square. Bags were also checked and people had to identify themselves.

Despite the ban by the municipality of Amsterdam on a demonstration of Samen voor NL, thousands of demonstrators have come to the Museumplein. © ProNews Productions



More actions

Despite a ban, the police unions took into account that thousands of people would still go to Amsterdam. The Mobile Unit (ME) and the police are nevertheless continuing a previously announced strike, but in a ‘leaned form’. It eventually lasted until 11 a.m. However, the riot police and officers are prepared to take more action, says chairman Gerrit van de Kamp of the police union ACP. ,,We spoke with about 100 to 200 colleagues at three locations, and the willingness to take action was great,’ says Van de Kamp. “Now the colleagues are going to prepare for the demonstration, but with our next action we will only take to the streets if public order is really at stake.”

With the strike, the unions want to draw attention to, among other things, the high workload, cutbacks and violence against police officers.

