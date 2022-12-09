For the first time since the protests began in Iran three months ago, a protester has been sentenced to death. Foreign Minister Baerbock therefore accuses the leadership in Tehran of “contempt for human beings”.

Nfter the first execution of a demonstrator since the protests began in Iran almost three months ago, Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador. This was announced by the Federal Foreign Office on Thursday. No further details were initially given.

The man was executed on Thursday. According to the Iranian judiciary, the 23-year-old injured a member of the paramilitary Basij militias during a roadblock in Tehran in September. According to the judicial authority, a revolutionary court in Tehran had convicted Mohsen Shekari of “waging war against God” – this charge is one of the most serious criminal offenses under Iranian law.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) accused the leadership in Tehran of “contempt for human beings” after the death sentence had been carried out. Schekari was sentenced and executed in “a perfidious quick trial” because “he disagreed with the regime”.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died three days after being arrested by the vice squad because of an improperly worn headscarf. Activists accuse the police of abusing the young woman.