A protester died on Sunday during a new round of protests in Sudan against General Abdel Fattah al Burhan’s coup d’état and to demand democratic justice.

Despite the presence of soldiers on the roads and bridges of Khartoum, in addition to the blockades in front of the army buildings and the presidential palace, the mobilization has not diminished, but three months after the military coup of 25 October.

Since the coup d’état, 79 protesters have died, according to a pro-democracy doctors union. A 27-year-old man died on Sunday in Khartoum, according to the union.

“An eye for an eye”, shouted the crowd in the Sudanese capital this Sunday. “The military back to the barracks,” said protesters in cities such as Gedaref, Kessala and Wad Madani (east), Darfur (west), Kosti (south) or Dongola and Atbara (north).

As on the eve of every mobilization against the military government, authorities have arrested 45 militants in the past three days, according to local resistance committees.

The US government has warned that continuing the crackdown could “have consequences”. The UN insisted once again that “limiting freedom of expression and expression will provoke further tensions”.

“We ask the authorities to allow the demonstrations without violence,” said the United Nations mission in Khartoum.

