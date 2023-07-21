Demonstrations | You may not burn the Koran in Finland – The reason for the violation of religious peace is the law

Finnish legislation differs from other Nordic countries.

30.1. 15:13 | Updated 20.7. 21:48

in Finland the police could not, like Sweden and Denmark, allow the public burning of the Koran, says the Police Board. The basis is that in Finland it has been stipulated that violating religious peace is punishable. Its hallmarks are likely to be fulfilled in the burning of a book held sacred by a religious community or in other ill treatment in public, Inspector General of Police Vesa Pihajoki write in an email reply to STT.