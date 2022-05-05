Demonstrations Weapon images and war propaganda are being disseminated in a pro-Russian discussion group on the road to Helsinki

In discussions with car planners, Ukrainians are not seen as human, says a member of the closed Whatsapp group.

For Finnish Russians The Whatsapp discussion group will discuss the introduction of weapons for a pro-Russian car ride in the Helsinki region on Sunday, May 8th.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed a person belonging to the group, who said that there was a lot of demonization of Ukrainians and various fantasies of violence against Ukrainians in the group.

In addition, the group distributes a wealth of footage of, for example, dead soldiers who are alleged to be Russian soldiers who have been burned alive by Ukrainians.

On the subject said the first reporter and non-fiction writer Jessikka Aro on his blog.

Jessikka Aro has studied Russia’s influence on information and has also written a non-fiction book on the subject.

In his blog, Aro says he interviewed a member of the Whatsapp group and received dozens of screenshots of incitement to violence and Kremlin propaganda against Ukrainians.

According to Aro, a Russian-speaking group of about 80 people has been set up to support the car ride, which will be held in the Helsinki region on Sunday, May 8.

The procession will be held in honor of Russia’s Victory Day. On Victory Day, May 9, Russia commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany.

Behind the pro-Russian car ride is the Finnish-Russian association Rufi.

In his blog Aro says some of the Whatsapp group’s interlocutors have urged others to bring guns with them to the car ride. The introduction of baseball bats to the procession has also been discussed.

In a screenshot on the blog, a conversationalist asks the eye, with smiley and tongue-in-cheek smileys, “will the guns be included as well?”.

The second screenshot of the blog features two images of people holding a gun in their hand. In connection with the first picture, the text “possible” reads with mourning smileys.

The group the member tells HS that only a few people presented the weapons and the discussion did not last very long. There was no discussion in the group.

According to the member interviewed by HS, those who introduced the weapons considered their activities to be a joke. They told the group that there are only air pistols in the pictures. The guns were cleared in the group for “children’s play”.

“I don’t think the talkers who introduced the weapons were terrorists, they were just threats. But talks about how Ukrainians must be beaten and murdered are accepted in the debates. Ukrainians are not considered human, ”says a member of the group.

HS does not publish the name of the interviewee due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In a group references to the beating of protesters who may oppose the procession are also being cultivated.

The demonstration “The Mourning Day”, which is against the movement of Russian-minded people, will also be held on Sunday.

The details of the protest will be told when the time and place of the pro-Russian procession is published.

Rufin served as chairman Daria Skippari-Smirnov prohibits the introduction of weapons into the car ride.

“This is a peaceful procession. No baseball bats or other are included, on the contrary. That talk of guns was a joke, ”Skippari-Smirnov tells HS.

In his own view, the start of a debate on guns could come from a “infiltrated provocateur” into a closed discussion group.

According to him, the organizers of the procession have been threatened and therefore the route will not be told in advance. However, a demonstration is planned.

Helsinki Chief of Police Heikki Porola reports that police have received reports that such a conversation is taking place around the car ride. The police themselves have not seen the conversations.

However, the matter has not caused any action by the police so far, Porola says. According to Porola, at this stage it is uncertain whether the car ride planned for Sunday will take place at all.

“The organizer has received so many threats that they may be doing something other than what has been announced so far,” says Porola.

“It seems that nothing may happen.”

Porola refuses to specify what kind of threats the organizers of the car rally have received.

“When the organizer feels that they have been threatened, then of course it is said there that it is appropriate to try. The world and the network are full of such speeches, ”says Porola.

Jessikka Aron In the view of the Whatsapp group, the discussion shows how many Russians in Finland are affected by Russian propaganda.

“They use the same language and the same concepts that [Vladimir] Putin has been used for years. It is very sad to see that such thinking has settled in Finland, which is putinistic and violent in nature, ”he says.

“Even before this, it has been known that one of the target groups in the Kremlin’s information warfare is the Russian diaspora and Russian-speaking minorities around the West.”

Aro doesn’t want to take it seriously the discussion in the group about bringing weapons into the car ride on saturday should be taken or is there a real threat.

“Such an assessment is up to the authorities. I think these are usually taken seriously in Finland. But I myself would not go near such a gang if I knew they had spoken such a thing. Unfortunately, I would miss a protest, for example, ”he says.

Iltalehti by Skippari-Smirnov has previously worked closely with the docent Johan Bäckman with.

Bäckman has represented the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISI) under the Russian President. He has said he represents separatists in eastern Ukraine and has often appeared in public in Russia. Skippari-Smirnov and Bäckman publicly support Putin and the war on social media, Iltalehti says.

On his Facebook page, Rufi has distributed a lot of pro-Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

On the page, the association also congratulates President Putin on his birthday, opposes Finland’s accession to NATO, claims that “NATO troll workers in Finland have hacked the association’s old website and compares World War II anti-Semitism to Russophobia.