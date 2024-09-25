Demonstrations | Washing the parliament building can take days

Demonstrations|On Wednesday morning, the pillars of the Parliament building were smeared with red paint. It is not yet known whether traces of color or washing can remain on the facade.

Major some of the red stains of the Parliament building have now been washed away.

The water washing started after nine o’clock, said the building construction master of the Real Estate Office of the parliament’s office Juha-Pekka Ryynänen for HS on Wednesday morning.

The posts were stained with a red, blood-like color around eight o’clock on Wednesday morning. The act was a demonstration by the Swedish Återställ våtmarker activist group and the environmental movement Elokapina, which criticized the removal of peat.

The police removed the protesters from the scene shortly after eight o’clock.

According to Ryynänen, the columns were washed with Parliament House’s own pressure washers and fire hoses. There was also a lift truck. Ryynänen describes Wednesday’s wash as an “acute first wash”.

Authors they told me that the color is water-thinned and easy to wash off immediately after taking it, says Ryynänen. By half past two, most of the red color had been washed away, but the marks made by the protesters could still be seen.

The color had been spread on the upper landing of the steps of the House of Parliament and quite high on the eight central pillars. Paint had also splattered on the windows.

The middle eight columns and their bases were mixed with color.

Security director of the Parliament Aleksi Hosioja told previously to HS that the security camera recordings showed the method of doing it.

The perpetrators had powder fire extinguishers with dye at their disposal. The authors did not have any other aids.

Ryynänen said he was worried about another demonstration ending up at the Houses of Parliament in the afternoon. On Wednesday, the student union of the University of Helsinki is organizing Opiskelrauhaa criticizing the government’s cuts! – demonstration. The demonstration starts at Senate square and ends in the afternoon at 14:30 at the Parliament building.

Ryynänen tells HS on Wednesday afternoon that he believes that the rest of the cleaning will not be done until next week. He states the daily rhythm of the parliament as the biggest reason.

So far, it is not certain who will wash the rest of the poles and with what kind of detergent.

Ryynänen did not take a position on Wednesday morning, whether traces of color or washing can remain on the poles.

“Everything is possible, because granite can absorb a little color. It’s too early to say yet.”

In the afternoon, however, the building master states that granite is not a sensitive material. According to him, the surfaces of the House of Parliament are often washed during renovations, and he does not believe that washing will cause serious damage to the building.

Ryynänen does not remember that during his career the facade of the House of Parliament was messed up to such an extent. He has been active since 2009.

“I remember one Greenpeace demonstration about five years ago, where the pillars were somewhat messed up. There are also small graffiti every now and then,” says Ryynänen.