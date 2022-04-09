Demonstrations Two demonstrations will be held in the center of Helsinki on Saturday, temporarily disrupting traffic

The demonstrations are moving in processions.

Helsinki The center will hold two demonstrations on Saturday, police said.

The demonstration of Tehy, a trade union in the social, health and education sectors, started at 12 noon. According to the organization’s own announcement, 2,000 participants are expected to attend the procession, police say.

The route of the procession was Rautatientori – Mikonkatu – Yliopistonkatu – Hallituskatu – Unioninkatu – Pohjois-Esplanadi – Mikonkatu – Rautatientori.

The police command center was told that the demonstration went smoothly before 1 p.m. Police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m., the procession arrived at Rautatientori and estimated the number of participants to be about 2,000.

Another, Police said they would set off after 1 p.m. The number of participants in the protest is expected to be around 500, according to police.

The route of the procession runs from Narinkkatori via Mannerheimintie and Aleksanterinkatu to Senate Square.

The protests will cause a momentary disruption to traffic and traffic will have to be stopped momentarily. The police monitor the situation on the spot and direct the traffic.