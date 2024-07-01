Demonstrations | Two criminal reports have been filed regarding the actions of the police at the Elokapina demonstration – the demonstrators are suspected of crimes

Demonstrations|The public prosecutor has received two criminal reports about the use of force by the police at the Elokapina demonstration. The police suspect five protesters of crimes in Friday’s demonstration.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Two criminal reports have been filed regarding the actions of the police at the Elokapina demonstration. The Elokapini accuses the police of excesses, which have been recorded on video. The public prosecutor examines the reports on the police’s activities and decides to start a preliminary investigation. Helsinki police suspect five protesters of crimes in last Friday’s demonstration.

About police activities environmental movement Elokapina’s Friday demonstration has had two criminal reports filed by Monday afternoon.

Elokapina announced on Saturday that they had to stop Friday’s protest because of the police’s behavior.

In the press release of the environmental movement, it is said that the protesters witnessed several excesses in the use of force by the police. The Elokapina accuses the police of, among other things, strangling an activist who acted as a law observer and dragging the protesters by one of their limbs. The business is shared by the messaging service X videos showing situations similar to those described in the bulletin.

Helsinki the police suspect five protesters of crimes in last Friday’s demonstration. One protester is suspected of violently resisting and assaulting a civil servant, one of endangering traffic safety, one of assault and two of resisting a civil servant.

The police are also investigating their own actions at the demonstration.

Elokapina tells STT that he is preparing a complaint about the police’s actions to the parliamentary ombudsman.

Police officers criminal reports regarding

Regional prosecutor and head of police criminal investigations Energy Tanner tells HS on Monday that the criminal reports have just been processed by the Attorney General.

“We look at the reports and the head of the investigation decides whether to start a preliminary investigation,” says Tanner.

HS reports on Friday evening about the videos that had been shared with the media about the use of force by the police.

Then Chief Superintendent Heikki Porola The Helsinki Police Department commented that the police use force in crowd control and arrest situations in the way they feel is best. According to Porola, by entering the roadway, the protesters risked both their own safety and traffic safety.

HS was aiming for Attorney General Ari-Pekka Koivisto by phone for an interview on Sunday, but he said in a text message that he was busy with other matters and that he would only get “an appropriate situational picture of the matter related to the Elokaupina” on Monday. On Monday, Koivisto had forwarded HS’s interview request to Tanner.

At this point, Tanner does not want to specify what kind of police action or behavior would exceed the preliminary investigation threshold. For each case, it is assessed separately whether the matter will proceed to a preliminary investigation.

According to Tanner, it is possible that new criminal reports will be made about Friday’s events.

“However, I can’t say that we are actually in any waiting mode,” he says.