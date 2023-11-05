Demonstrations | The teddy bear protest demanded justice for the children of Gaza

The soft toys left by the demonstrators on the stairs were to be donated to the Finnish Red Cross, which will deliver them to the reception centers.

5.11. 18:47

in Helsinki Teddy bears and other soft toys placed on the steps of the parliament building reminded of the child victims in Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has continued for weeks.

The “Nallesulku” demonstration organized on Sunday demanded, among other things, an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and an end to the blockade of Gaza.

The soft toys left by the demonstrators on the stairs were to be donated to the Finnish Red Cross, which will deliver them to the reception centers.

According to the estimate of the Helsinki police, around 200 people were present at Sunday’s protest. Participants in the protest included, among others Give your Nada and Leea Nevala. They told STT that they came there especially because of the situation of Palestinian children.

See also Exercise Iina Kuustonen took on an extreme challenge and trained herself in bikini fitness: "I cried on the floor of the hall from fatigue" Leea Nevala (left) and Anna Nadasi participate in the soft toy protest on the steps of the Parliament.

“It felt like it was high time to come. I have not been to these demonstrations before, although I have wanted to. The children’s situation in particular has caused a lot of grief,” said Leea Nevala.

Both also said they were confused and even outraged that Finland voted blankly in the UN resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza last week.

“Nobody can choose where they are born. If it were about children born in Finland, how would we approach this matter. It seems that some people’s lives and childhoods are not as important as others,” said Anna Nadasi.

Helsinki Heikki Pölönen said that he had come there to at least do something about the situation in Gaza.

“It’s been a pretty powerless feeling when you follow the news and how the decades-long situation has escalated so that thousands of children have died.”

See also Syria | Syria: Israel hit Damascus airport with missiles - field closed Heikki Pölönen, who participated in the protest.

According to Pölönen, it seems that the international community is unable to come up with solutions that would ease the situation in Gaza.

“The international community sees the conflict as a difficult political situation, and it involves many different interests. And when something unexpectedly happens in which thousands of civilians die, it is not possible to adhere to the rules of war, according to which civilians must always be protected. It reveals that on some level the system is broken.”

Finnish-Palestinian photographer who spoke at the event Nora Sayyad said it is frustrating to have to speak up for Palestinian dignity year after year.

“We are human beings equal to everyone else,” he said.

Nora Sayyad gave a speech at the soft toy protest on the steps of the Parliament See also Column | Before you put on your complacent love bracelet, take a look at the people

Also The UN warned on Sunday The situation for the children of Gaza is catastrophic.

According to the UN, at least more than 3,900 children have been reported dead in Gaza in recent weeks. The number of victims is feared to rise, as more than 1,200 children are missing.

“Over the past four weeks, more than 40 percent of those killed in Gaza have been children,” the UN said.

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes on Gaza since Hamas, the extremist organization that governs Gaza, attacked Israel on October 7.