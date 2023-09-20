Demonstrations | The students of Kallio high school in Helsinki announced their takeover

High school students protesting the government’s budget cuts hijacked their high school’s Instagram account.

from Helsinki The high school students of Kallio Expressive Skills report that they have taken over parts of Kallio Expressive High School and hijacked their high school’s Instagram account.

The high school students say that they were inspired by the occupation that took place in the main building of the University of Helsinki on Tuesday. Students protest Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government’s education policy.

Media representative for high school students Joonas Kokkonen frustration had been visible and there had been discussions about the impact of budget cuts on their daily lives even before the occupation of the university’s main building.

High school students criticize the cuts in study and housing support, which are realized especially through the freezing of index increases decided by the government.

High school students also appeal to the city of Helsinki and the management of secondary education institutions, who in their opinion should defend the students.

The authorization is valid until further notice, but it should not interfere with Thursday’s matriculation records.

He was the first to tell about the high school students’ protest Evening newspaper.

