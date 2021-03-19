Demonstrations The school strikes started by Greta Thunberg on behalf of the climate will continue after the crown break

The COP26 climate summit to be held later this year has triggered the strike movement after a break caused by the pandemic.

School strikes on behalf of the climate were launched after the crown break on Friday, the movement’s website says.

Some of the demonstrations were still held on the Internet due to the ongoing pandemic, but a cycling march was held in Münster, Germany, for example. In Vienna, too, the streets were demonstrated.

The youth climate movement considers governments to be insufficient to prevent global warming.

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer said Politico magazine in an interview that mobilizing protesters during coronavirus restrictions is difficult, though necessary.

“The climate is catastrophic. Emissions are rising. There are more reasons for strikes every day. The need for protests is growing.”

International the climate strike movement originated in Stockholm Greta Thunbergin on a solo demonstration in front of the Swedish Parliament on Friday, August 2018.

Today, millions of people around the world are involved in strikes, but during the pandemic, operations have moved online.

With the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the movement has decided to put climate change back at the forefront of public debate instead of a pandemic.

The first strike Friday after the corona break is by a Filipino activist Mitzi Jonelle Tanin according to just the beginning.

“We are going to put a lot of pressure on COP26. We are planning huge strikes this year, ”he said at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

In Germany the strikes are also set to draw attention to climate issues ahead of the federal elections in september.

“We are ready to give our all to make this super-election year a super-climate election year,” Neubauer said.

According to Neubauer, the goal is to mobilize, above all, young people who are voting for the first time. In Germany, the movement aims to become a long-term player in the country’s politics.

“Strikes are a key tool in our business, but they are not the only method available. We know that businesses have the best chance of success when they use different methods. ”

Neubauer cited civil disobedience as an example.

On Friday, both physical and virtual demonstrations were scheduled to take place in more than 700 locations in 50 countries.