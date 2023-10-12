Demonstrations | The riot of animals blocked Kaivokatu

The situation caused a traffic jam, and there were many policemen on the scene.

Environmental movement The riot blocked Kaivokatu in the heart of Helsinki on Thursday morning.

Elokapina has organized “slow marches” this week, where they say they are “slowing down traffic” on the streets of Helsinki.

On Monday, the movement marched, for example, on Simonkatu.