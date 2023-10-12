Thursday, October 12, 2023
Demonstrations | The riot of animals blocked Kaivokatu

October 12, 2023
Demonstrations | The riot of animals blocked Kaivokatu

City|Demonstrations

The situation caused a traffic jam, and there were many policemen on the scene.

Environmental movement The riot blocked Kaivokatu in the heart of Helsinki on Thursday morning.

The situation caused a traffic jam, and there were many policemen on the scene.

Elokapina has organized “slow marches” this week, where they say they are “slowing down traffic” on the streets of Helsinki.

On Monday, the movement marched, for example, on Simonkatu.

