Demonstrations The protest of the riot cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie, police carried people away

Elokapina cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie in front of Lasipalatsi at 4 pm. Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes.

Environmental movement Elokapina began a demonstration in the center of Helsinki on Friday at 4 p.m. The movement announced in advance that the protest would be until 9 p.m. Police have taken the protesters out of the scene.

Traffic has been cut off on Mannerheimintie from the journey between Simonkatu and Postikatu.

Police announced earlier in the day that the protest was being requested to be relocated to an alternative location in the Citizen’s Square.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper visited the spot in the afternoon to find the atmosphere calm. Police estimate that there are between 200 and 300 protesters. Police had fenced off the demonstration area.

The start of the demonstration caused some congestion in tram traffic before trams along Mannerheimintie were diverted to emergency routes.