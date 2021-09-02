Demonstrations The protest of the August Rebellion cut off Snellmaninkatu, the police issued an exit order – the agricultural population and their tractors also demonstrated

Elokapina wants climate action, agricultural and forestry producers want money to implement climate action.

Environmental movement Elokapina and agricultural and forestry producers have gathered to demonstrate in the same place in the center of Helsinki.

Agricultural people and forestry producers arrived at noon with tractors and forestry machinery, while protesters in Elokapina stood on Snellmaninkatu in front of the Government Castle to protest. The demonstration is blocking traffic in both directions in the area.

MTK’s demonstration ended at one o’clock in the afternoon.

MTK Chairman Juha Marttila (right) and SLC Chairman Mats Nylund at a media conference on climate action in agriculture and forestry in front of the Estate House in Helsinki on Thursday. Ministers Timo Harakka, Maria Ohisalo, Jari Leppä, Thomas Blomqvist and Krista Mikkonen listening.

Helsinki police issued an exit order to the August Rebels who blocked Snellman Street, and some of them left the road. Police reported the matter to the messaging service on Twitter.

Shortly before two o’clock, police announced they would remove those who did not comply with the exit order.

MTK’s protest had been arranged in such a way that tram traffic could have run on Snellmaninkatu.

Elokapina has informed the Helsinki police that it will not pass trams. Line 7, which serves Kruununhaka, has moved to an exceptional route via Kaisaniemenkatu to Kaivokatu.

On both groups have a relevant government budget dispute. The views are somewhat different.

The August Uprising, with about 80 protesters, is demanding urgent climate action from the government. It wants to make the achievement of climate goals a priority, for example, past economic growth.

Agricultural and forestry producers, on the other hand, are demanding, among other things, about EUR 330 million in annual additional funding from the government for agricultural and forestry activities and an ambitious climate policy.

MTK representatives used to tell their message to some of the government ministers before the meeting at the Estate House began. The August Rebellion emailed ministers at the start of the demonstration.

Elokapina intends to continue protesting in front of the Government Castle until the evening. The protesters signal that they are evaluating the government’s actions in the budget debate and then decide whether the protests will continue.

The August Rebellion did not provide advance information to the Helsinki police, but the group intends to co-operate at the demonstration site.