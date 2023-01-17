Demonstrations | The police stopped the demonstration at Aalistunturi – Metsähallitus tried to prevent logging with a tent

Lapland’s police department says that it interrupted the demonstration on Aalistunturi in Kolar on Tuesday.

Lapland the police say in its announcementthat it interrupted the demonstration organized on Tuesday in Kolar, Aalistunturi.

The police received information at 10 o’clock on Tuesday that the protesters have prevented the felling of Metsähallitus at Aalistunturi in Kolar. According to the police, the protesters blocked traffic to the logging area, disrupting the operations of Metsähallitus.

“The police arrived in the afternoon and ordered the demonstration to move away from the road area. The protesters did not move the tent that was blocking traffic, and the police ordered the people to leave the place,” Lapland’s police department says in its press release.

“The protestors did not obey the orders given by the police and they are suspected at this point of violating control and assaulting the police. Because of this, the police stopped the demonstration at 9 p.m. and arrested the protesters who were present. They were taken away from the area after being arrested.”

The Lapland Police Department does not say the number of those arrested. The head of the investigation of the case will inform more about the matter later.

Metsähallitus according to that, it started thinning-oriented logging south of Aalistunturi about a week ago. On Monday morning, according to Metsähallitus’ press release, outsiders arrived and prevented the entrepreneurs from entering the construction site by setting up a tent on the road.

According to Metsähallitus, the issue was initially discussed.

“The batch inspector who supervises the areas under the control of Metsähallitus and the use of nature in state areas and its legality told the group that the road must be kept open to guarantee safe work,” Metsähallitus says in its press release.

In the end, Metsähallitus asked the police for help when the tent stayed on the road.

According to Metsähallitus, on the south side of Aalistunturi, forestry and thinning-oriented forest processing is carried out in an area of ​​400 hectares. It says in its press release that the felling will be carried out in accordance with the instructions of Metsähallitus’ environmental guide and taking biodiversity into account.